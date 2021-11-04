 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored AP

The Best Vacuum Deals for Black Friday 2021

  • 0
Shopping-Black-Friday-Best-Vacuum-Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

If it’s time to retire your old vacuum, Black Friday is an excellent time to find the perfect replacement.

While the absolute best Black Friday sales typically arrive on Thanksgiving or the day after, there are a slew of vacuum cleaner deals already available from retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum, popular models from iRobot Rommba, Roborock and Eufy are currently discounted by around $100 or more. In fact, some of their smart models — which you can control with a mobile app, Alexa or Google Home — are available for less than $200.

There are also worthwhile deals on cordless and upright vacuums from brands like Shark and Tineco. Some models feature powerful suction capacity, HEPA-grade filtration systems and anti-tangle cleaning brushes that make them ideal vacuums for pet hair.

People are also reading…

Dyson vacuums are best sellers every year, but so far the deals have been limited. We’ve only seen two of the brand’s models (V8 Motorhead and Outsize) on sale with reasonable discounts, at Target. Bear in mind, however, that it’s still early, and new discounts might pop up as we near the official Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29).

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

We’ve compiled some of the best sales available now, and we’ll update the list often as new deals appear or prices change.

Cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum
Courtesy of Target

• Dyson V8 Motorhead: $249.99 at Target (list price $379.99)

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum
Courtesy of Target

• Dyson Outsize: $599.99 at Target (list price $799.99)

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark IZ462H Vertex: $325 at Amazon (list price $399.99)

Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• Tineco PWRHERO 11: $125 at Walmart (list price $199)

Tineco A10 Tango Cordless Stick Handheld Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• Tineco A10 Tango: $169.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

Tineco Pure ONE-S11 Tango Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• Tineco Pure ONE S11 Tango Smart: $339.99 at Amazon (list price $429.99)

Tineco Pure One-X Smart Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• Tineco Pure One X Smart: $197 at Walmart (list price $229)

Shark Cordless Pet Pro Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark PetPro with Powerfins: $159 at Walmart Nov. 10-14 (list price $279)

Upright vacuum deals

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away: $169.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)

Shark ZU561 Navigator Lift Away Speed Upright Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark ZU561 Navigator Lift-Away Self Cleaning Brushroll: $199 at Amazon (list price $279.99)

Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum CU50WM
Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark Navigator PRO Swivel Pet: $99 at Walmart Nov. 10-14 (list price $199)

Roomba deals and other robot vacuum sales

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Roomba 694: $179.99 at Amazon (list price $274)

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550): $949 at Amazon (list price $1,299.99)

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• iRobot Roomba i7 (7150): $535 at Walmart (list price $799)

iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• iRobot Roomba e6 (6134): $199 at Walmart (list price $349.99)

Shark IQ Self Empty Base Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark IQ Self-Empty Base: $424.49 at Amazon (list price $599.99)

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970
Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark IQ AV970: $249.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)

Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark ION RV750: $144 at Walmart (list price $199)

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Courtesy of Amazon

• Roborock E4: $205.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum Mop
Courtesy of Amazon

• Roborock S6 Pure: $379.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• Eufy RoboVac 25C: $99 at Walmart (list price $250)

Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge Robot Vacuum
Courtesy of Walmart

• Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: $149 at Walmart (list price $349.99)

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Courtesy of Amazon

• Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX: $135.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Wi-Fi Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

• Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C: $149.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

More from Money:

Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

The Best Instant Pot Deals for Black Friday 2021

The Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners for Your Money

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to buy (and skip) in November 2021

What to buy (and skip) in November 2021

Are your mailbox, inbox and social media feed suddenly stuffed with holiday shopping promotions? Welcome to November. This month, expect plenty of deals — and a complication.

How to get the best Costco Black Friday 2021 deals

How to get the best Costco Black Friday 2021 deals

The warehouse version of Black Friday is underway. Costco is super-sizing the holiday season with four stages of savings through November. Grab a basket and a couple of flat carts and pick up a pallet or two of your favorite bargains.

Watch Now: Related Video

Not being up to speed on your parents' retirement plan could hurt you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News