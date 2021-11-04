The Best Vacuum Deals for Black Friday 2021

If it’s time to retire your old vacuum, Black Friday is an excellent time to find the perfect replacement.

While the absolute best Black Friday sales typically arrive on Thanksgiving or the day after, there are a slew of vacuum cleaner deals already available from retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum, popular models from iRobot Rommba, Roborock and Eufy are currently discounted by around $100 or more. In fact, some of their smart models — which you can control with a mobile app, Alexa or Google Home — are available for less than $200.

There are also worthwhile deals on cordless and upright vacuums from brands like Shark and Tineco. Some models feature powerful suction capacity, HEPA-grade filtration systems and anti-tangle cleaning brushes that make them ideal vacuums for pet hair.

Dyson vacuums are best sellers every year, but so far the deals have been limited. We’ve only seen two of the brand’s models (V8 Motorhead and Outsize) on sale with reasonable discounts, at Target. Bear in mind, however, that it’s still early, and new discounts might pop up as we near the official Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29).

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

We’ve compiled some of the best sales available now, and we’ll update the list often as new deals appear or prices change.

Cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

• Tineco Pure ONE S11 Tango Smart: $339.99 at Amazon (list price $429.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Tineco Pure One X Smart: $197 at Walmart (list price $229)

Courtesy of Walmart

Upright vacuum deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark ZU561 Navigator Lift-Away Self Cleaning Brushroll: $199 at Amazon (list price $279.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

Roomba deals and other robot vacuum sales

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Amazon

• Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX: $135.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

More from Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0