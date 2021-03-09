The Best Way for Retirees to Give to Charity

Importantly, when you make a qualified charitable distribution, you'll receive a 1099-R. You'll see the total distribution listed, but the taxable amount will be $0. That means a QCD doesn't count toward your income like other distributions. Not only does that make the distribution tax-free (as you would expect for charitable donations), but it has other big tax benefits for retirees.

Moving charitable donations above the line

There are two kinds of tax deductions -- above the line and below the line. Above-the-line deductions are called that because they go above the line on your tax return listing your adjusted gross income. That means you always get to take those deductions, whereas below-the-line deductions require you to itemize instead of taking the standard deduction.

With the exception of a special rule for 2020 and 2021, charitable contributions are typically a below-the-line deduction. That means that in order to get the full tax benefit of contributing to charity, you must have enough itemized deductions to surpass the standard deduction. For 2021, the standard deduction for a couple over 65 filing jointly is $27,800. That's a high bar for many retirees.