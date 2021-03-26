The Big Reason You Shouldn't File a Paper Tax Return This Year

Paper tax returns need to be processed manually -- and for that reason, the IRS generally takes twice as long to issue refunds for paper returns than electronic ones (six weeks versus three weeks during a normal tax season). But given the current backlog, if you file on paper this year, your refund may take a lot longer than six weeks. If you're struggling financially at all (whether due to the pandemic or another reason), the last thing you want to do is delay the arrival of that money.

Compounding the issue this year is that the IRS is also tasked with sending out stimulus checks as part of the recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. While many of those payments are going out electronically, the agency still has to issue batches of paper checks and debit cards to recipients who can't get those funds via direct deposit. It's unclear as to how significantly that process is monopolizing the agency's limited resources, but given that the IRS has another monumental task on its hands, now's not the time to file a paper return.