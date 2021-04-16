The Biggest Investing Mistake You May Not Realize You're Making

Investing for the future is crucial, but it can also be intimidating. The stock market is prone to volatility, even during strong economic times.

If you're worried about losing money during market crashes, you may be tempted to invest in a way to keep your savings as safe as possible. However, sometimes "safe" investments are the most dangerous.

Keeping the bulk of your money invested in bonds or stashed in a savings account may seem like the smart thing to do because you're less likely to see dramatic losses if stock prices plummet. But over time, you could potentially miss out on more than you think.

Missed opportunities

If you're playing it too safe with your investments, you could be missing out on opportunities to help your money grow.

Savings accounts earn interest rates of around 1% or less per year. While they can be a smart place to park your cash for short-term needs (like an emergency fund), they're outright dangerous for long-term goals. Over time, your savings won't even keep up with inflation (which generally hovers around 2% to 3% per year), and your money will actually lose value over time.