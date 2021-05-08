The Biggest Reason You Can't Afford to Wait to Save for Retirement

Saving for retirement may not be at the top of your financial priorities, especially if you're young. But if you don't put away money for your later years today, you're more likely to regret it in the future.

You may even be aware that getting a late start on retirement savings will mean you'll have to save substantially more each year in order to reach your savings goal. And you may even be planning for that by prioritizing things like paying down debts, including student loans and your home mortgage, first.

But by compressing your retirement savings plan into a shorter period of your working career, you're taking on a significant risk you might not realize.

The stock market doesn't always go up

Common financial advice often talks about how the stock market returns something like 8% per year, but anyone who's even thought about investing their hard-earned money knows the market won't return an annualized 8% on your cash day in and day out.