The Biggest Social Security Increase Since 1981 Could Be in Store for Seniors

Inflation has been at a four-decade high and many consumers are feeling the strain -- especially the elderly. In this short video, Matt Frankel, CFP® explains why relief may be on the way for Social Security beneficiaries.

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.