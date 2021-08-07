The Bronze, Silver, and Gold of Retirement Accounts

The silver medal goes to...

The Roth 401(k). These plans have the same contribution limits as traditional 401(k)s. And while they don't offer an immediate tax break on contributions, they offer something better -- tax-free withdrawals during retirement.

Now some people would rather get the tax break up front, and that's understandable. But think about it this way -- would you rather not have to deal with the IRS taking some of your money now, or when you're older and your options for earning more may be limited? Not having to worry about taxes could make for a more relaxed, stress-free retirement, which is the Roth 401(k) comes in a notch higher than its traditional counterpart.

The gold medal goes to...

The Roth IRA. Roth IRAs have their drawbacks. They only allow you to contribute up to $6,000 a year ($7,000 if you're 50 or older) and higher earners can't fund one directly. Rather, they have to put money into a traditional IRA and convert it to a Roth afterward.