The Child Tax Credit Just Increased to $3,000 for 2021 -- Do You Qualify?

Who qualifies?

The income qualifications for the standard $2,000 Child Tax Credit remain the same at phase-out thresholds of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples filing joint returns.

However, the expanded $3,000 or $3,600 credit is designed to help families of low-to-moderate incomes. Therefore, the added part of the credit will start to phase out at adjusted gross incomes (AGIs) of $75,000 and $150,000 for single and joint filers, respectively, and will go away completely above an AGI of $95,000 for singles and $170,000 for couples.

What we don't know yet

The biggest question mark still surrounding the expanded Child Tax Credit involves the timetable for the advance payments. While the bill provides for monthly advances on the credit starting as early as July, we'll need to wait for the Treasury Department to work out the logistics before anyone will actually start receiving payments.

