The child tax credit may be helping ease economic hardship after just one round

But among households without children, the share of adults struggling to pay expenses increased slightly during this period.

Spending on school needs and food

Parents spent their child tax credit payments on more than one thing, but school expenses was the largest category, according to the Census Bureau. Some 57% used at least part of the money for books and supplies, tuition, tutoring, school transportation or after-school activities (not including child care).

Some 47% of parents used at least some of the funds for food, while 28% spent it on Internet, cell phones and other utilities and nearly a quarter purchased clothing.

"It looks like families are using this to pay for basic needs that their kids have," Schanzenbach said. "These are things we know many families are struggling with. This extra payment is going to reduce the number of families at risk."

Overall, some 27% of parents said mostly spent the child tax credit payment, 32% said they mostly saved it and 40% said they mostly used it to pay down debt, according to the survey.

Nearly 36% of Asian-American parents said they mostly spent the payment, compared to White, Black and Hispanic parents at 26% each.