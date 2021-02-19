The Coronavirus Stock Market Crash: 1 Year Later

However, the COVID-19 crash served as a solid reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are more common than you realize. Since the beginning of 1950, the S&P 500 has undergone 38 declines of at least 10% (the official cutoff for a correction). That works out to a notable decline every 1.87 years, on average. Even though the market doesn't adhere to averages, it does clearly show that there's a price of admission to the greatest wealth creator on the planet.

2. Investor emotions tend to overshoot

Secondly, the coronavirus crash was an excellent reminder of what happens when emotions rule the roost. Over the long run, operating-earnings growth is what drives equity valuations higher. But in the short term, it's not uncommon to see emotions act as the driving force behind wild vacillations in stocks.