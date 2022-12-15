The Fed capped 2022 with another rate hike. What’s next?

The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country.
In its quest to tame inflation, the
Federal Reserve previously raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points four times in 2022 following two smaller hikes. Increasing the fed rate ultimately makes credit more expensive for consumers and businesses, and it's one of the only tools the Fed has to fight inflation.
The final increase for the year arrived on Wednesday, and it mirrors the increase in May. The current fed rate now sits at a range of 4.25%-4.50%.
“Our focus is not on short-term moves, but persistent moves,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a press conference following the rate hike. “We’re not at a sufficiently restrictive policy stance yet, which is why we say that we would expect that ongoing hikes would be appropriate.”
The markets all dropped sharply following the Fed’s announcement.
Before 2022, there hadn’t been a single 75-basis-point increase since 1994, let alone three in one year. But rates have been this high, and even higher, many times before — most recently from 2005 through 2007. Indeed, rates were 4% or greater for most of the 1990s through 2001, and were near 20% in early 1980.
As the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate for the seventh time in 2022, with more to come in 2023, the economic outlook going forward is anyone’s guess.
Are the rate increases working?
The Fed uses rate increases to slow down economic growth, which makes it more expensive for consumers and businesses to take on credit. That deters consumers and businesses from spending, reducing demand for goods and services and, therefore, prices.
It’s not yet clear whether the Fed’s interest rate lever is succeeding in tempering inflation. But there are indicators that in some areas, though not all, things are moving in the Fed’s desired direction.
The inflation rate slowed. The latest Consumer Price Index report, released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows a lower than expected rate of inflation at 7.1%. That's down from a peak of 9.1% in June. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also came in below expectations. Although inflation appears to be slowing, it still remains far above the Fed’s 2% target. The housing market is down. The buying boom of the early pandemic years — when mortgage rates were at record lows — is over, with borrowing costs reaching 20-year highs in November, data from Freddie Mac show. Existing home sales declined for the ninth consecutive month in October, according to the National Association of Realtors. But it’s also possible that mortgage rates have peaked. Consumers will be paying more to repay debt. Higher interest rates mean any debt you take on now and in the new year will be more expensive than it would have been a year ago. That includes new and variable rate loans like mortgages, auto, personal, as well as credit card debt. Having more expensive existing debt will likely carve into consumers’ excess savings and could deter them from spending. Consumer spending has slowed, but not enough. Despite higher prices on goods and services, consumers haven’t cut back on spending significantly, largely due to higher wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
“Everyone is very pessimistic about the economy except when they're at the cashier,” says Mike Konczal, director of Roosevelt Institute’s macroeconomic analysis team. “They're still buying a lot in a way that seems we still have some pretty robust growth even as we see inflation start to slow.”
But high spending isn’t the only factor at play. Konczal says that many have overlooked supply issues as well.
Employment strength persists. When you slow down demand, it also often means people lose their jobs and wage growth slows, but neither of those have happened yet. In fact, the U.S. jobs market is doing phenomenal: The economy added more jobs than expected in November and key indicators — the labor force participation rate, quit rate and job openings — have remained steady. Layoffs have already touched certain job sectors, including tech and media, but they’re not yet widespread. The Fed would prefer to see unemployment higher than its current 3.7% rate and has predicted unemployment will reach 4.4% in 2023.
“The biggest thing that's characterized the economy this year is a very strong labor market with very high nominal wage growth, very high job market growth, and very high amounts of job to job transitions,” Konczal says.
Will the Fed keep raising rates in 2023?
The Fed signaled on Wednesday that it will continue to raise its federal funds rate in 2023 and reinforced its commitment to an inflation rate target of 2%.
“We have covered a lot of ground, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Even so, we have more work to do,” Powell, the Fed chair, said in the press conference on Wednesday.
The Fed’s projection for its target rate in 2023 is now 5.1%. It’s unclear how quickly the Fed would act to raise rates to that level, but Powell said in the press conference that speed was no longer the priority.
How high future interest rate hikes go will depend on overall financial conditions and how fast inflation falls. There are still global inflationary factors that the Fed doesn’t control, including supply chain bottlenecks and geopolitical turbulence. And at home, high wages and low unemployment seem to be flying in the face of the Fed’s efforts.
“I think there's room for inflation to come down without unemployment going up very much or at all,” Konczal says. “Will it come down enough for the Fed to be happy is a big open question, and how much patience will [the Fed] have if it does come down, but not all the way?”
Economists are torn as to what exactly lies ahead for the U.S. economy in 2023. But if 2021’s predictions about 2022 showed us anything, it was that economic forecasting is fallible.
“Wall Street, banks, professional forecasters all kind of missed high inflation, and I think this year people expected it to be narrow in terms of what it was impacting and come back a little bit quicker,” says Konczal.
At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether we’ll eke out a soft landing, enter into a mild, short-term recession, or get caught up in a full-blown global recession, as the investment management company BlackRock has recently predicted.
#100. Richard Wallace (KLA Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $20,512,367
- Median worker pay: $85,968 (239:1 ratio)
#99. Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell International Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $20,525,104
- Median worker pay: $69,513 (295:1 ratio)
#98. David Meredith (Everbridge, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $20,536,615
- Median worker pay: $75,599 (272:1 ratio)
#97. Matthew Murphy (Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)
- 2020 salary: $20,624,344
- Median worker pay: $152,014 (136:1 ratio)
#96. Marc Holliday (SL Green Realty Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $20,990,016
- Median worker pay: $71,887 (292:1 ratio)
#95. W. McMullen (The Kroger Co.)
- 2020 salary: $21,129,648
- Median worker pay: $26,790 (789:1 ratio)
#94. Chad Richison (Paycom Software, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,138,558
- Median worker pay: $64,408 (328:1 ratio)
#93. Juan Alaix (Zoetis Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,145,419
- Median worker pay: $76,949 (275:1 ratio)
#92. David Ricks (Eli Lilly and Company)
- 2019 salary: $21,283,242
- Median worker pay: $96,290 (221:1 ratio)
#90. Andrew Wilson (Electronic Arts Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $21,365,751
- Median worker pay: $97,986 (218:1 ratio)
#89. Christopher Nassetta (Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,374,121
- Median worker pay: $43,695 (489:1 ratio)
#88. Fabrizio Freda (The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,435,428
- Median worker pay: $30,733 (697:1 ratio)
#87. Leonard Schleifer (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,455,117
- Median worker pay: $139,055 (154:1 ratio)
#85. Richard Gonzalez (AbbVie Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,610,598
- Median worker pay: $155,885 (139:1 ratio)
#84. William Stone (SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,620,325
- Median worker pay: $133,054 (162:1 ratio)
#83. Mary Barra (General Motors Company)
- 2019 salary: $21,630,867
- Median worker pay: $106,715 (203:1 ratio)
#82. Samuel Allen (Deere & Company)
- 2019 salary: $21,697,885
- Median worker pay: $80,267 (270:1 ratio)
#80. C. McMillon (Walmart Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $22,105,350
- Median worker pay: $22,484 (983:1 ratio)
#79. Andre Calantzopoulos (Philip Morris International Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $22,125,060
- Median worker pay: $54,086 (396:1 ratio)
#78. Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $22,139,776
- Median worker pay: $118,891 (186:1 ratio)
#77. Stephen Angel (Linde Plc)
- 2019 salary: $22,475,878
- Median worker pay: $43,216 (520:1 ratio)
#75. Robert Pittman (iHeartMedia, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $22,868,420
- Median worker pay: $56,068 (408:1 ratio)
#74. Steven Mollenkopf (QUALCOMM Incorporated)
- 2019 salary: $23,065,052
- Median worker pay: $90,259 (256:1 ratio)
#73. Ajay Banga (Mastercard Incorporated)
- 2019 salary: $23,249,977
- Median worker pay: $138,142 (168:1 ratio)
#72. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $23,415,973
- Median worker pay: $247,883 (94:1 ratio)
#71. Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $23,494,929
- Median worker pay: $173,712 (135:1 ratio)
#70. Gregory Brown (Motorola Solutions, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $23,619,990
- Median worker pay: $93,750 (252:1 ratio)
#69. Stephen Squeri (American Express Company)
- 2019 salary: $23,796,002
- Median worker pay: $64,803 (367:1 ratio)
#68. Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $23,885,839
- Median worker pay: $219,722 (109:1 ratio)
#67. Gary Heminger (Marathon Petroleum Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $24,129,164
- Median worker pay: $27,507 (877:1 ratio)
#66. Jay Horgen (Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,197,628
- Median worker pay: $160,697 (151:1 ratio)
#65. Michael Lamach (Trane Technologies Plc)
- 2019 salary: $24,217,128
- Median worker pay: $54,757 (442:1 ratio)
#64. Alfred Kelly Jr. (Visa Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,265,771
- Median worker pay: $142,494 (170:1 ratio)
#63. Ronald Rittenmeyer (Tenet Healthcare Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $24,288,660
- Median worker pay: $53,714 (452:1 ratio)
#62. Laurence Fink (BlackRock, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,308,254
- Median worker pay: $133,644 (182:1 ratio)
#61. Alan Miller (Universal Health Services, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,473,240
- Median worker pay: $38,931 (629:1 ratio)
#60. James Cracchiolo (Ameriprise Financial, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,516,930
- Median worker pay: $106,428 (230:1 ratio)
#59. H. Culp Jr. (General Electric Company)
- 2019 salary: $24,553,788
- Median worker pay: $50,471 (486:1 ratio)
#58. David Solomon (The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,657,737
- Median worker pay: $138,854 (178:1 ratio)
#57. Sheldon Adelson (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $24,680,118
- Median worker pay: $42,228 (584:1 ratio)
#55. Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)
- 2019 salary: $25,365,777
- Median worker pay: $76,000 (334:1 ratio)
#54. Michael Corbat (Citigroup Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $25,508,761
- Median worker pay: $52,988 (482:1 ratio)
#53. Daniel Schulman (PayPal Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $25,825,473
- Median worker pay: $70,405 (367:1 ratio)
#52. Charles Robbins (Cisco Systems, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $25,829,833
- Median worker pay: $142,593 (181:1 ratio)
#50. Marc Benioff (salesforce.com, inc.)
- 2020 salary: $25,969,494
- Median worker pay: $167,750 (155:1 ratio)
#49. Brian Moynihan (Bank of America Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $26,039,213
- Median worker pay: $94,256 (276:1 ratio)
#48. Mohan Maheswaran (Semtech Corporation)
- 2020 salary: $26,095,955
- Median worker pay: $84,458 (309:1 ratio)
#47. Neil Kumar (BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $26,334,063
#45. Michael Neidorff (Centene Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $26,438,425
- Median worker pay: $68,987 (383:1 ratio)
#44. Samuel Hazen (HCA Healthcare, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $26,788,251
- Median worker pay: $56,012 (478:1 ratio)
#43. Jeffery Yabuki (Fiserv, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,601,026
- Median worker pay: $65,254 (423:1 ratio)
#42. Kenneth Frazier (Merck & Co., Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,648,475
- Median worker pay: $95,621 (289:1 ratio)
#41. Gary Norcross (Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,658,117
- Median worker pay: $59,235 (467:1 ratio)
#40. John Legere (T-Mobile US, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,756,690
- Median worker pay: $62,195 (446:1 ratio)
#39. Miles White (Abbott Laboratories)
- 2019 salary: $27,802,817
- Median worker pay: $84,434 (329:1 ratio)
#38. Thomas Fanning (The Southern Company)
- 2019 salary: $27,865,185
- Median worker pay: $167,872 (166:1 ratio)
#37. Joseph Gorder (Valero Energy Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $28,200,511
- Median worker pay: $272,417 (103:1 ratio)
#36. William Brown (L3Harris Technologies, Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $29,037,879
- Median worker pay: $58,426 (269:1 ratio)
#35. Daniel O'Day (Gilead Sciences, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $29,107,854
- Median worker pay: $173,264 (169:1 ratio)
#34. Robert Kotick (Activision Blizzard, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $30,122,896
- Median worker pay: $94,308 (319:1 ratio)
#33. David Ossip (Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $30,180,957
#32. Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips)
- 2019 salary: $30,363,744
- Median worker pay: $186,334 (163:1 ratio)
#31. Hamid Moghadam (Prologis, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $30,383,438
- Median worker pay: $117,751 (258:1 ratio)
#30. Marillyn Hewson (Lockheed Martin Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $30,913,982
- Median worker pay: $154,883 (200:1 ratio)
#29. Michael O'Sullivan (Burlington Stores, Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $31,056,597
- Median worker pay: $11,583 (3,030:1 ratio)
#28. James Dimon (JPMorgan Chase & Co.)
- 2019 salary: $31,612,616
- Median worker pay: $80,431 (393:1 ratio)
#27. James Gorman (Morgan Stanley)
- 2019 salary: $31,642,395
- Median worker pay: $127,414 (248:1 ratio)
#25. Randall Stephenson (AT&T Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $32,032,925
- Median worker pay: $98,630 (325:1 ratio)
#24. Mario Gabelli (GAMCO Investors, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $32,236,004
#23. Michael Wirth (Chevron Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $33,070,662
- Median worker pay: $140,063 (236:1 ratio)
#22. Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo & Company)
- 2019 salary: $34,286,574
- Median worker pay: $65,931 (550:1 ratio)
#21. Donald Umpleby III (Caterpillar Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $34,519,129
- Median worker pay: $65,132 (530:1 ratio)
#20. Brian Roberts (Comcast Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $36,370,183
- Median worker pay: $78,869 (461:1 ratio)
#19. Larry Merlo (CVS Health Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $36,451,749
- Median worker pay: $46,140 (790:1 ratio)
#18. Reed Hastings (Netflix, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $38,577,129
- Median worker pay: $202,931 (190:1 ratio)
#17. Shantanu Narayen (Adobe, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $39,145,631
- Median worker pay: $147,115 (266:1 ratio)
#16. William McDermott (ServiceNow, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $41,682,335
#15. Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $42,111,103
#14. Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber Technologies, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $42,428,233
#13. Patrick Gelsinger (VMware, Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $42,549,725
- Median worker pay: $139,046 (306:1 ratio)
#12. Satya Nadella (Microsoft Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $42,910,215
- Median worker pay: $172,512 (249:1 ratio)
#11. Miguel Patricio (The Kraft Heinz Company)
- 2019 salary: $43,297,480
- Median worker pay: $42,689 (1,034:1 ratio)
#10. Gregory Maffei (Liberty Media Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $44,045,070
- Median worker pay: $93,055 (473:1 ratio)
#9. Martine Rothblatt (United Therapeutics Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $45,635,037
- Median worker pay: $196,979 (232:1 ratio)
#8. David Zaslav (Discovery, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $45,843,912
- Median worker pay: $79,343 (578:1 ratio)
#7. Benjamin Silbermann (Pinterest, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $46,222,113
#6. Robert Iger (The Walt Disney Company)
- 2019 salary: $47,517,762
- Median worker pay: $52,184 (911:1 ratio)
#5. John Plant (Howmet Aerospace Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $51,712,578
- Median worker pay: $55,497 (934:1 ratio)
#4. James Dolan (Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $54,116,491
- Median worker pay: $18,650 (2,902:1 ratio)
#3. Lisa Su (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $58,534,288
- Median worker pay: $96,874 (604:1 ratio)
#2. Robert Swan (Intel Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $66,935,100
- Median worker pay: $96,300 (695:1 ratio)
#1. Sundar Pichai (Alphabet Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $280,621,552
- Median worker pay: $258,708 (1,085:1 ratio)
#100. Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo & Co.)
- 2021 salary: $21.4 million
- Median worker pay: $73,578 (290:1 ratio)
#99. Kevin Stein (TransDigm Group Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $58,837 (365:1 ratio)
#98. David Ricks (Eli Lilly and Co.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $97,130 (221:1 ratio)
#97. Daniel Glaser (Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $67,143 (321:1 ratio)
#96. L. Hunn (Roper Technologies Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $98,550 (219:1 ratio)
#95. Joseph Hogan (Align Technology Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.6 million
- Median worker pay: $13,011 (1,659:1 ratio)
#94. Jamie Iannone (eBay Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.7 million
- Median worker pay: $135,528 (160:1 ratio)
#93. Robert Bradway (Amgen Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.7 million
- Median worker pay: $130,589 (166:1 ratio)
#92. Anirudh Devgan (Cadence Design Systems Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $21.7 million
- Median worker pay: Not available
#90. Walter Bettinger II (The Charles Schwab Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $21.9 million
- Median worker pay: $109,269 (201:1 ratio)
#89. Andrew Anagnost (Autodesk Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $22.1 million
- Median worker pay: $137,042 (161:1 ratio)
#88. Thomas Reeg (Caesars Entertainment Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $35,618 (634:1 ratio)
#87. David Henshall (Citrix Systems Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $129,724 (174:1 ratio)
#86. Michael Wirth (Chevron Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $183,531 (123:1 ratio)
#85. G. Sievert (T-Mobile US Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $72,572 (312:1 ratio)
#84. Jeffrey Storey (Lumen Technologies Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.7 million
- Median worker pay: $75,984 (298:1 ratio)
#83. H. Culp Jr. (General Electric Co.)
- 2021 salary: $22.7 million
- Median worker pay: $55,064 (412:1 ratio)
#82. Joseph Gorder (Valero Energy Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $22.7 million
- Median worker pay: $198,219 (114:1 ratio)
#80. Terrence Duffy (CME Group Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.9 million
- Median worker pay: $153,565 (150:1 ratio)
#79. Robert Thomson (News Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.0 million
- Median worker pay: $68,984 (334:1 ratio)
#78. Julie Sweet (Accenture Plc)
- 2021 salary: $23.1 million
- Median worker pay: $48,770 (473:1 ratio)
#77. Evan Greenberg (Chubb Limited)
- 2021 salary: $23.2 million
- Median worker pay: $71,894 (322:1 ratio)
#75. Charles Meyers (Equinix Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.2 million
- Median worker pay: $122,075 (190:1 ratio)
#74. Christopher Nassetta (Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.3 million
- Median worker pay: $36,915 (631:1 ratio)
#73. Gregory Hayes (Raytheon Technologies Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.3 million
- Median worker pay: $112,078 (208:1 ratio)
#72. Jeffrey Sloan (Global Payments Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.3 million
- Median worker pay: $56,202 (415:1 ratio)
#70. Juan Luciano (Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.)
- 2021 salary: $23.5 million
- Median worker pay: $81,320 (290:1 ratio)
#69. Phebe Novakovic (General Dynamics Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.6 million
- Median worker pay: $92,585 (254:1 ratio)
#68. Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.6 million
- Median worker pay: $189,082 (125:1 ratio)
#67. Jeffrey Miller (Halliburton Co.)
- 2021 salary: $23.6 million
- Median worker pay: $81,076 (291:1 ratio)
#66. Brian Moynihan (Bank of America Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.7 million
- Median worker pay: $102,497 (232:1 ratio)
#65. Jen-Hsun Huang (NVIDIA Corp.)
- 2022 salary: $23.7 million
- Median worker pay: $217,542 (109:1 ratio)
#64. Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips)
- 2021 salary: $23.9 million
- Median worker pay: $179,428 (133:1 ratio)
#63. David Taylor (The Procter & Gamble Co.)
- 2021 salary: $23.9 million
- Median worker pay: $69,671 (343:1 ratio)
#62. Richard Gonzalez (AbbVie Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.9 million
- Median worker pay: $149,662 (160:1 ratio)
#61. Donald Umpleby III (Caterpillar Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.3 million
- Median worker pay: $51,102 (475:1 ratio)
#60. Albert Bourla (Pfizer Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.4 million
- Median worker pay: $92,986 (262:1 ratio)
#59. Jeffrey Martin (Sempra Energy)
- 2021 salary: $24.7 million
- Median worker pay: $137,800 (179:1 ratio)
#58. John Stankey (AT&T Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.8 million
- Median worker pay: $107,570 (231:1 ratio)
#57. James Fitterling (Dow Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $95,607 (260:1 ratio)
#56. James Quincey (The Coca-Cola Co.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $13,894 (1,791:1 ratio)
#55. Hamid Moghadam (Prologis Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $114,183 (218:1 ratio)
#54. Robert Ford (Abbott Laboratories)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $97,952 (254:1 ratio)
#53. Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $176,342 (141:1 ratio)
#52. Gary Norcross (Fidelity National Information Services Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.0 million
- Median worker pay: $64,135 (390:1 ratio)
#51. Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.3 million
- Median worker pay: $64,827 (391:1 ratio)
#50. James Robo (NextEra Energy Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.3 million
- Median worker pay: $132,798 (191:1 ratio)
#49. Sharmistha Dubey (Match Group Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.4 million
- Median worker pay: $106,881 (238:1 ratio)
#48. Charles Robbins (Cisco Systems Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.4 million
- Median worker pay: $124,806 (204:1 ratio)
#47. Ramon Laguarta (PepsiCo Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.5 million
- Median worker pay: $52,297 (488:1 ratio)
#45. C. McMillon (Walmart Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $25.7 million
- Median worker pay: $25,335 (1,013:1 ratio)
#44. Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell International Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $26.1 million
- Median worker pay: $75,529 (346:1 ratio)
#43. Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)
- 2022 salary: $26.7 million
- Median worker pay: $90,000 (297:1 ratio)
#42. David Gibbs (Yum! Brands Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $27.6 million
- Median worker pay: $13,082 (2,108:1 ratio)
#40. Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $27.7 million
- Median worker pay: $80,732 (343:1 ratio)
#39. Rosalind Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $28.3 million
- Median worker pay: $26,255 (1,084:1 ratio)
#38. Marc Benioff (Salesforce Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $28.6 million
- Median worker pay: $181,612 (157:1 ratio)
#37. Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $28.6 million
- Median worker pay: $139,803 (205:1 ratio)
#35. Mary Barra (General Motors Co.)
- 2021 salary: $29.1 million
- Median worker pay: $69,433 (420:1 ratio)
#34. Lisa Su (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $29.5 million
- Median worker pay: $128,263 (230:1 ratio)
#33. Parag Agrawal (Twitter Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.4 million
- Median worker pay: $232,626 (130:1 ratio)
#32. David Auld (D.R. Horton Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.6 million
- Median worker pay: $107,880 (284:1 ratio)
#31. Vincent Roche (Analog Devices Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.8 million
- Median worker pay: $46,141 (668:1 ratio)
#30. Alfred Kelly Jr. (Visa Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.9 million
- Median worker pay: $146,420 (211:1 ratio)
#29. Robert G. Goldstein (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $31.2 million
- Median worker pay: $35,879 (866:1 ratio)
#28. Stephen Angel (Linde Plc)
- 2021 salary: $31.4 million
- Median worker pay: $40,659 (773:1 ratio)
#27. Ernie Herrman (The TJX Companies Inc.)