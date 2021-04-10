The Fed Isn't Worried About Inflation, But Should Investors Be?

That sounds fine at first glance, but the massive fiscal stimulus spending combined with a rebound from pandemic restrictions could set off a chain of events that quickly reduces the dollar's buying power.

Extra cash in consumers' hands gets spent, and prices can rise with excess demand. Companies start hiring from a mostly stable supply pool of employees, and that bids up wages as labor is in higher demand. Higher wages increase the cost of doing business, which necessitates higher pricing for many goods and services. Consumers who are riding extra cash, stable employment, and low rates are happy to accept rising prices.

This whole process snowballs and reinforces itself until some other economic force disrupts the expansion. The Fed appears comfortable with its ability to smooth the whole process by raising rates as conditions improve, but there could be some unwanted consequences if that chain reaction unfolds too quickly.

Who's at risk?

Unfortunately for many people, such as retirees or "unskilled" labor, they won't feel the benefits of rising wages or a business suddenly pulling in higher sales. Even worse, they will be negatively affected by the rising cost of living. Food, housing, gas, clothing, and electronics will all get more expensive, but those people won't enjoy proportionate increases in cash flows.