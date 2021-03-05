The Feds Are Directing More Money To Affordable Housing. It’s Still Not Enough

This means that old housing problems are mingling with pandemic-driven housing issues, creating even more need for assistance.

Although the federal, state and local governments have created policy and dedicated resources to help homeowners and renters hit by the pandemic remain in their homes, the big question is what happens after these programs expire and the money runs out?

Most housing policy experts agree that more relief is needed, including a need for a substantial increase in Housing Choice Vouchers, the main program for very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford housing in the private market.

“Only 25% of the households eligible for vouchers are lucky enough to get one,” Gramlich says. “Expanding the supply through the NHTF would help because landlords assisted with NHTF could not discriminate against voucher holders.”

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which just passed the House and is headed to the Senate, includes another massive injection of relief funds for renters, homeowners and people facing homelessness.