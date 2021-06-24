The Fed's Commentary Is Moving the Market -- How Investors Should Respond

This knock-on effect of rate tightening just exaggerates the situation. The Fed raising rates should be a signal that the economy is strong. Gradually rising interest rates shouldn't hurt businesses in any meaningful way. The whole disturbance is a short-term reaction in capital markets, with traders looking to capitalize on those adjustments. That's important to recognize if you're a long-term, fundamental investor.

How to manage your portfolio through tapering

So how do we build an investment strategy that's set up to handle all of this disturbance from monetary policy?

The first step is to prepare yourself for inevitable volatility (and the probable market dip). If the Fed gets its way, then they'll be able to raise rates without much impact on stock prices. They'll hope that good economic news and corporate financial results will be so strong that higher interest rates won't matter. Stock indexes are at all-time highs thanks to charging valuations. We're almost definitely counting down to a small market downturn, and last week's reaction to the Fed announcement is evidence of that. Make sure that you're emotionally prepared for a dip, and don't make any panicked decisions when that day comes. Be ready to ride this out for the long term, because this interference will be temporary.