The Final 5 April Fool's Portfolio Recommendations

So far, we've shared 15 of the 20 picks in our special real money portfolio with our Fools around the world, and it's now time to wrap things up. Today we're here to bring you the final round of high-conviction stock and fund picks that we believe are well positioned to make money over the next five years.

But before we reveal our last picks, we wanted to take a moment to dig a bit deeper into our thought process behind how we constructed this portfolio and how you can use this knowledge in your investing process.

The importance of diversification

You may have noticed throughout the past month that we have repeatedly hit on the concept of diversification, or owning multiple stocks across different corners of the market. This is important because the more stocks you own, the more you reduce security-specific risk in your portfolio. We're all about owning good names, but if you only own a small handful of companies, you may be exposing your portfolio to unnecessary risk. That's why the April Fool's Portfolio has 15 stock positions, in addition to our broader ETF exposure. More stocks = lower overall risk.

How long is long term?