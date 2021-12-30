 Skip to main content
The Great Resignation: How to Make Work For You!

The Great Resignation: How to Make Work For You!
Lee Enterprises

Host Teri Barr is talking with Lisa Rowan, Consumer Finance Expert with Forbes Advisor, to learn what you need to do if a new career is part of your resolution for the new year.

Lisa shares straight forward tips to consider when you start thinking about leaving your current job, as well as when you are ready to quit.

Teri also asks Lisa what we've learned from the "Great Resignation" during the last year, and how to put it to work for you, now.

Read more about the Great Resignation from Lisa Rowan and Forbes Advisor here:

How To Get Your Finances In Order For The Great Resignation: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/prepare-finances-great-resignation/

Need A Career Change? How To Make The Great Resignation Work For You: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/great-resignation-career-change/

