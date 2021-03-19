The Greatest Threat to America's Financial Future

Today, I'd say we're not just shooting ourselves in the foot, we are potentially defaulting on America's potential in total because we're at war with another country without bombs or bullets. In my opinion, we're at war with China. They want our way of life. We're also at war with Russia, but they don't really count, they're a small irritant GDP country. They're just so good at being nasty. But these two countries want what we have. They want our freedom, they want our way of life, they want the fact that we're the source of the power in the world.

As the book says, everybody wants to be an American but Americans. We want to spend our times arguing with each other, fighting with each other, throwing rocks at each other, political rocks, literal rocks, spiritual rocks, emotional rocks, and the Bible says, Brian, that a house divided will not stand. That's Biblical, it's also mad, it's common sense. A house divided will not stand. I would say you can take no pleasure from the fact there's a hole in my end of our boat. So we've gone from a couple of years ago, drifting apart from each other, which I thought was bad, to now, pushing apart from each other, and now trying to sink the other guy's boat. [laughs]

Stoffel: It's really our boat.