The Guaranteed Way to Build Wealth With Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

For many Americans, relief is on the way, or perhaps has already hit your bank account.

On March 11, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) stimulus bill into law, pushing the total amount of relief approved by Congress to more than $5 trillion since the pandemic began. Included in this legislation is $350 billion in state, local, and tribal relief, an extension of the $300 a week boost in unemployment payments, and tens of billions in additional funds to support the vaccination, distribution, and COVID-19 research campaign.

Should you invest your $1,400 stimulus payout?

However, the star of this $1.9 trillion relief bill is the $1,400 stimulus checks that are being sent to an estimated 159 million Americans. As of March 16, approximately 90 million payouts had already hit bank accounts via direct deposit, with a small number of paper checks issued, as well.

For some recipients, this $1,400 stimulus payment will be used to pay rent or their mortgage, cover utility bills, or perhaps even put food on the table. It's going to take time for the U.S. economy to recover from its worst economic shock in many generations, and many workers have been hurt financially.