The High Price of Money Shame

“Shame induces us to be judgmental,” Coambs says. “Because when we see other people struggling with something, it creates discomfort for us.”

Many therapists and researchers say that shame differs from guilt: We feel guilt when we’ve done something bad, but feel shame when we believe we are bad or deeply flawed. People may believe they’re so defective that they are unworthy of ever being loved or connected to others, Coambs says. In extreme cases, that could lead to thoughts of suicide.

“Shame really is about loss of relationship,” Coambs says. “It's communicating to you that I'm not worthy or valuable of being in relationship either with myself or with another person.”

Shame and suicide

Suicides rarely have a single cause, and researchers can only speculate about why the suicide rate rises and falls. Studies show that suicides tend to rise with the unemployment rate, and a 2020 study for the American Journal of Epidemiology found that financial strain is a significant risk factor for suicide attempts.