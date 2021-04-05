The Inside Scoop With Budgets Are Sexy's J. Money

J Money: Yeah, I miss her, man. [laughs] Yes, she was a '93 Cadillac DeVille. I bought it from a mechanic who had bought it from an older person that really drove it. I think it had like 80,000 miles on it. It was only $3,000. This was right where I started getting into money and paying attention and challenging what do I have, what do I need, what I actually care about? I had an SUV at the time that I paid, I think $23,000 for. At the time, I was like, wow, I can just sell that, buy a Beetle car that I actually happened to love, and not have to worry. The SUV was more new, I was worried about rocks hitting it, I was just worried, again, going back to the emotional state. I realized that you can be, and I'm a car guy to a degree, but what I know is I could be happy in a lot of different cars. I could be happy in a hooptie, I could be happy in a Rolls-Royce, I could be happy in a lot of different ones. Whatever one fits me financially is probably the one I should choose. If they're equal happiness, then I revert to the lower one and the Cadillac was great, so I bought it, drove it around for many years. It kept getting in car accidents. People would hit me. It's even parked and people would hit it when it was parked and every time, the insurance, it wasn't worth anything, right? But the insurance is like, "That'll cost $1,200 to fix." I'm like great, "I will just take the check, I will not fix it." [laughs] Over the years, I think it earned about $2,000 or $3,000 and basically paid for itself. But it was great. It kept adding character over the degrees where I just called it a Frankenstein car, because it was just bent up and it had a mishmash of different parts in it, I had to get it street legal, at least. Yeah, it was a great car and I miss her.