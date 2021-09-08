The IRS Is Rewarding Retirement Savers With Up to $2,000. Do You Qualify?

Although saving for retirement may be a low priority when you have bills to pay, it can actually work in your favor when you file your tax return.

Let's say you're a single taxpayer and you're hit with an $800 tax bill. If you have a Saver's Credit worth $1,000, your entire tax bill is taken care of and you no longer owe anything to the IRS.

However, the extra $200 that wasn't used toward your bill won't be put into your pockets because this is a non-refundable tax credit. In other words, the Saver's Credit won't leave you with a tax refund; it's there to help you cover your tax bill.

Do you meet the income qualifications?