The Main Types Of Car Insurance

If you own a classic or antique car, a traditional car insurance policy might not fit your needs. Classic car insurance has some traditional coverage types, like liability, comprehensive and collision insurance, but also coverage types designed specifically for classic car owners, such as cherished salvage coverage and vehicle under construction coverage.

While the definition of a classic car will depend on the insurance company, vehicles used for commuting, commercial purposes and off-road or recreational vehicles typically won’t qualify for classic car insurance.