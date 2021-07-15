The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

There's just one problem. Social Security's trust fund is on track to run dry in 2035 or earlier, unless some changes are made to shore up the program. If the trust fund runs out, an automatic 24% benefits cut would have to occur as benefits could only be paid out of current revenue being collected.

Lawmakers need to act to prevent this from occurring -- and the sooner the better, as each year of delay only makes it more difficult and expensive to fix the coming shortfalls. And since Democrats currently have an extremely narrow majority in both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, any reforms to Social Security would likely have to be bipartisan.

While Biden has suggested fixing Social Security's financial situation by assessing more taxes on high earners, Republicans generally favor approaches such as raising full retirement age -- which is a de facto benefits cut.