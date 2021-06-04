The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Although this was proposed on the campaign trail, Biden hasn't yet made a strong push for this change, or for any other changes to Social Security since taking office. It's likely he will attempt to at some point during his term in office. After all, in his speech at the DNC, Biden not only indicated that Social Security was a sacred promise, but also gave his word he'd fight for the its future. "If I'm your president, we're going to protect Social Security and Medicare. You have my word," the president said.

Of course, changes to Social Security are difficult, as Congress is closely divided and the president can't act alone. It's unclear whether the tax increase proposal -- or any other changes to Social Security -- could make it to Biden's desk. What Biden's quote made clear, though, is that he wants to protect the program. And time is running short for lawmakers in D.C. to find a way to do that.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook