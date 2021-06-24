The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

What the numbers say

The Social Security system takes in money through a 6.2% payroll tax levied on employees on earnings up to $142,800 in 2021. The employer matches this amount for a total of 12.4%. Self-employed people are on the hook for the entire 12.4%, although the employer portion is tax-deductible on their tax returns.

According to the most recent annual report by SSA trustees, at the current rate of depletion, the Social Security Trust Reserves are slated to run out by 2035. To be clear, this doesn't mean that benefits will stop being paid altogether, but it does mean that there will be cuts to expected benefits if we continue along the same path.

Specifically, retirees could still expect to receive somewhere around 79% of scheduled benefits funded by new inflows to the Trust via the payroll tax.. Nonetheless, President Biden is attempting to address this shortfall to at least prolong the Trust's solvency.

Will you get Social Security?