The Must-Read Elizabeth Warren Quote on Social Security

So [a woman receiving SSI benefits] is at half of the poverty level that we've established in this country, and if she goes over $20 in terms of collecting her Social Security, it will just reduce her benefits dollar for dollar. So here she is. She's below the poverty level because of her circumstances. She receives an SSI check, but she's going to be punished for working, punished for claiming Social Security, and punished if she saves any money.

And I want to add that one. She will be punished if she saves too much. Because SSI beneficiaries are allowed a maximum of only $2,000 in savings, and that includes their retirement accounts. By the way, she will also be punished for marrying because SSI benefits and asset limits kick in for married recipients. And she will even be punished for receiving groceries from a friend, or housing from her family.

In other words, every avenue she would try to take to lift herself out of poverty is an avenue that she will be penalized for under our current law.