The New iPad Is $30 off at Walmart

It’s basically unheard of for Apple products to be discounted right after they’re launched. But that’s exactly what’s happening now if you preorder the new iPad from Walmart — where it’s on sale for $299 , or $30 off the $329 list price.

The 2021 iPad mini, the sixth-generation in this series, is particularly intriguing. It’s the first new iPad mini since the last version was released in early 2019, and it offers some compelling new features — like vibrant colors and crispness on a new 8.3″ edge-to-edge screen and new “landscape” speakers for better sound no matter if the mini is propped vertically or horizontally. Like all the other iPad minis, this one is small enough to hold comfortably with one hand (it’s only slightly bigger than some phones). The new version comes in four colors: pink, purple, starlight (pale gold) and the classic space grey.