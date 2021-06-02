The Next Stock Market Crash Is Looming: Here's What to Do About It

Many are now pointing to inflationary pressures as the cause of the next crash. Yet that still hasn't stopped the market from climbing to new records.

The 1 question to ask yourself

If you can't avoid the next stock market crash, then what should you do? The answer is simple: Ask yourself whether you own any stocks that you won't want to own if they fall 50%.

Stock market crashes are painful enough if you just own index mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. For those owning individual stocks, they can be devastating. A modest 10% correction in the broader market can send some market-sensitive stocks down 25%, 40%, or even 50%. Often, the fears that send those stocks lower have nothing to do with their underlying businesses. Instead, stock drops can simply be a result of the loss of bullish sentiment among short-term traders in the stocks.

If you don't have the conviction to hold onto a stock if it falls 50%, then you should seriously consider why you own the stock at all. For companies you truly believe in, a 50% drop in price would seem like a huge bargain opportunity to add to positions. At the very least, having enough confidence in your stock selection to hold on through bad times is essential for those with a long-term investing mindset.

A smart rebalancing