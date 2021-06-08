The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Now to be clear, there's no such thing as the right age or the wrong age to claim Social Security. Not only is that a personal choice, but the decision needs to be made based on circumstances that are specific to you. But if you're thinking of signing up for benefits at 62, here's a great reason to go that route.

Locking in a sure thing

Some people file for Social Security at age 62 because they have no choice -- they've been forced out of a job or can't hold one down due to health issues and they need a way to pay the bills. But if you're lucky, you won't land in that situation.

Rather, you may end up in a scenario where you're eager to claim Social Security at 62 so you can retire early or have more money to travel with or enjoy while you're relatively young. The downside of filing at 62, of course, is slashing your monthly benefit for life. But here's the thing -- since you don't know how long you'll actually end up living, claiming benefits at 62 could actually end up working to your financial benefit.

Say you're entitled to a monthly benefit of $1,500 at a full retirement age of 67. If you file at 62, that benefit shrinks to $1,050. But you'll break even around age 78 1/2.