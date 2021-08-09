The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

In spite of that, there are some scenarios where it makes sense to accept a smaller Social Security check. And if this one applies to you, then there's no reason you shouldn't sign up for benefits as soon as you're eligible.

When you've earned the right to retire early

The concern with claiming Social Security at age 62 is locking in a lower benefit and not having enough money to live on during retirement. But if you've managed to accumulate a nice pile of retirement savings, then that alone could buy you the flexibility to sign up early, even if it means reducing your monthly benefit in the process.

Now, say you've worked hard all your life and you have a really nice nest egg at your disposal by the time age 62 rolls around. At that point, you deserve to indulge in the things you've always dreamed of doing. Maybe that means traveling a lot. Maybe it means quitting your high-paying but stressful job and venturing out as an independent baker, which will pay you a lot less but be far more rewarding.