The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

If you're looking forward to claiming your Social Security benefits one day, you might be assuming that you'll have to wait until age 65. But you can actually start those checks rolling as early as age 62 -- and as late as age 70 -- with the size of the checks changing depending on when you start.

There are good reasons to claim your benefits early, and good reasons to claim them late. The most common age at which Americans claim their Social Security benefits is 62, so let's take a look at why someone would do so.

Timing your Social Security claiming

First things first: You need to know your "full retirement age," which is the age at which you're eligible to start collecting the full benefits to which you're entitled, based on your earnings history. For most of us, it's 66, 67, or somewhere in between. (For those born in 1960 or later, it's 67.) If you start collecting before your full retirement age, your benefit checks will be smaller, and if you delay starting to collect until after it, your checks will grow larger.