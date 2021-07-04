The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 70

Furthermore, even if you try to withdraw conservatively from your savings, that money could eventually run out, especially if your investments end up doing poorly. But Social Security is set up to pay you for life, so the higher a monthly benefit you lock in, the more you'll collect throughout retirement -- no matter how long it lasts.

It pays to wait

Claiming Social Security at 70 is a great way to make up for a savings balance you're not happy with. And while going that route could require you to put in some extra time in the workforce and delay your retirement, it's a sacrifice worth making given the added financial security it'll buy you for the rest of your life.

