The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 70

When delayed retirement credits are applied

There's one more advantage to claiming your benefits at age 70. It has to do with when your delayed retirement credits are applied.

Before you are 70, Social Security applies your delayed retirement credits in January following the year you earned them. In the month of your 70th birthday, Social Security updates your benefit to reflect all previously unapplied credits.

Here's what that means in practice. When you claim at 70, you get the boosted benefit right away. Claim before 70 and you may have to wait.

Let's say your FRA is in April. You file in September of the same year. You might expect to see five months of delayed retirement credits added to your benefit right away. But alas, no. Through the end of the year, you'll receive your benefit as if you'd claimed in April. You won't see the effect of your delayed retirement credits until the following January.

Worth the wait

If your health allows it, delaying Social Security can take pressure off your savings and add breathing room to your retirement budget. Put it off until age 70 and you'll be rewarded with a 24% to 32% increase to your monthly income. Talk about good things happening to those who wait!