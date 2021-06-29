The Path to Retirement

Ethridge: No. Because the stock price didn't perform in concert with what you would expect from a CEO coming out and telling you, we are the riskiest stock you can go buy right now. That's basically what he said. "We're the dirtiest sock in the hamper. You pick us up at your own risk." People still said that same day he made that statement, "I want more shares of AMC." It's completely divorced from reality and that's why I always make sure the analogy I give them is, you and I are going to Vegas this weekend. We're going to go to Caesars Palace, and I want you to pre-determine how much you're going to take out of your bank account and walk into the casino with this weekend. Whether that's $200, $2,000, whatever it is, you tell me how much that amount is right now and I'm going to stand next to you every time you go to roll the dice and remind you that that is your amount. The moment you get to zero and you talk to me about going to the ATM and doubling down and I think I can win it back, I'm going to remind you, no, 2,000 was your number, 200 was your number. We're out of here. We're getting on the plane, we're going back home, this is it. That's essentially the way I encourage people to think about adding these kinds of distractions to their overall portfolio because in essence, they don't really accomplish a lot. If you bought AMC with $2,000 and you have a $200,000 portfolio, if that $2,000 goes to $2,050, how much of a proportional difference does it really have on your overall portfolio versus how much time and attention it really distracted you away from being a person and living life and being happy with everything else that we have to be thankful for coming out of COVID. It's just a distraction. It's really important to just help people put it in context and understand that you're speculating here, you're having a little fun, it's entertainment, but it's really not anything that's going to help you go buy a second house or send your kid to college or anything meaningful. If you are risking enough for it to have that level of meaning in your life, you have taken on extremely too much risk at this point.