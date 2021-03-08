The Right Travel Insurance For A Spa Trip

A policy that includes trip cancellation will reimburse you for prepaid, non-refundable trip deposits such as airline tickets, hotel rooms, rental cars tours and cruises. Look for the acceptable reasons for cancellation in the policy, so you know what you’re covered for.

If you’re traveling to a spa outside the U.S., you’ll want travel medical insurance with coverage for medical emergencies and emergency medical evacuation. You could fall while hiking, suffer an injury during fitness classes or experience a life-threatening scenario in a steam room or pool.

“Accidents happen more often than you may think,” says Durazo, and you’ll likely find that your U.S. health insurance plan is not accepted overseas. Without a travel insurance plan, you’ll have to pay for medical care abroad out of your own pocket.

You can find travel insurance with basic medical limits of $25,000 and lower. Go with a plan that has $100,000 if you want higher coverage. Some plans offer generous medical coverage of $250,000 (such as April International and AXA Assistance USA.)