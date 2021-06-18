The Riskiest Thing You Can Do With Your Retirement Savings

An index fund is a great way for beginners to quickly and affordably diversify their savings. These are bundles of stocks you purchase together, so you instantly get a small piece of each one. Look for an index fund composed of large, established companies that you believe will be around for decades to come. These stocks may not increase in price as rapidly, but they typically generate consistent returns over time.

You should also invest some of your money in bonds, and you should move more of your money into these over time. This will help you avoid some of the volatility of stocks as you get closer to retirement age while still helping you earn a better return than you'd get by leaving your money in a savings account.