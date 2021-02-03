The Robinhood Investor 2021 Tax Guide

Robinhood makes it easy for anyone to grab their favorite stocks and sell them with the touch of a button. Many investors have made good money from Robinhood due to the stock market highs and commission-free trading. But don't become so infatuated with making money in the stock market that you turn a blind eye to taxes.

If you're new to Robinhood or need to brush up on the latest tax laws, here's a simple list of goodies to help you create a smart tax strategy as you crush your investing goals this year.

1. Not all investors are required to pay taxes

This can be a huge relief and save you a ton of anxiety. So, before you get too far in the guide you should know that you may be exempt from paying taxes.