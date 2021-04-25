The Secret to Crushing Your Roth IRA Retirement Savings Goals

If you review your numbers and realize that expenses are weighing you down, then you have to dig a bit deeper. What are your needs versus your wants? Could you negotiate some of your bills downward? Start tracking your money so you can find ways to allocate more funds to what matters most. This is the time where retirement happiness may jump to the top of the list.

Consider an investing strategy that works for you

Savings that are left in a bank account are destined to lose their buying power to the steady erosive action of inflation. If you want your money to grow, you have to put it to work. When considering what stocks or funds to invest your Roth IRA money in, you'll want to think about how long you have before you plan to retire, your goals, and your tolerance for risk. You may want to work with a financial professional to guide you toward the right decisions for you.

Although it can be tempting to invest only in those stocks that are the hottest at the moment, think carefully about your time horizon. How much long will you have before you'll need to start drawing down on your retirement accounts? That's also the amount of time you'll have for the assets in them to recover from any short- or medium-term declines.