The Secret to Getting Into the 0% Tax Bracket

For example, there's the standard deduction that's given to eligible taxpayers who don't itemize deductions. In 2021, a married couple filing jointly can make up to $25,100 before they have to start paying taxes. Essentially, the standard deduction shows you how much tax-free income you can earn every year based on your filing status.

Then, you have retirement account benefits. If you're under 50, you can elect a voluntary deferral of income up to $19,500 by contributing to an employer-sponsored plan like a 401(k). You may also be eligible to receive an additional tax break for contributing to a Traditional IRA (individual retirement account).

Don't sell winning investments so fast