The Secret to Legally Paying Zero Taxes on Bitcoin Profits

Maximizing your gains

The secret to make your way into the lower long-term capital gains tax bracket is to pay attention to your holding period and keep tabs on your taxable income.

Long-term capital gains grant you access to the 0%, 15%, and 20% tax rates. To qualify for these favorable tax rates, you must hold your Bitcoin investments over a year before selling them.

Then, pay attention to your income. A single filer can have taxable income up to $40,400 to claim the 0% tax bracket on long-term capital gains in 2021. Let's say you are single with a taxable income of $25,000 in wages and $15,000 in long-term capital gains from Bitcoin. You would be eligible to pay zero taxes on your Bitcoin profits because your total income of $40,000 is less than the threshold for single filers.

Once you cross that income threshold, you get bumped up into the 15% long-term capital gains tax bracket. So in the above example, if you had $20,000 in long-term gains from Bitcoin, the first $15,400 would get the 0% rate, but the remaining $4,600 would get taxed at 15%.