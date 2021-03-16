The Secret to Lowering Your Taxes on Bitcoin

What's even better for the gift recipient is that receiving Bitcoin does not trigger a taxable event. Bitcoin gift recipients do not have to report it on their tax return until they decide to sell the Bitcoin. At the time of sale, the recipient will have to pay capital gains taxes. If you are giving Bitcoin as a gift, make sure the recipients know the cost basis of the Bitcoin you are giving so that they can properly calculate gains or losses.

Choose the best tax strategy for you

It's easy to dive into the world of Bitcoin, become mesmerized by quick gains, and turn a blind eye to taxes. But before you buy or sell, create a strategy to make your investing experience more rewarding.

If you've been investing in Bitcoin over the last five years or even over the last year, you know that it's a volatile investment. The risks have been great, but the rewards over the past few months have been even greater. So make sure you enjoy more of your profits by identifying the best tax strategy.

