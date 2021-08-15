The Smartest Thing My Mom's Doing With Her Social Security Check

To see the wonder of compounding, simply multiply the figures inside the box by the principal amount of the prospective gift. For example, a single dollar invested with a 35-year-return of 10% annualized would grow to be $28.10. Therefore, our son's UTMA account of $20,000 growing under the same conditions would be worth (20,000 x 28.10) = $562,000 -- pre-tax. Even modest 6% annual returns will create a nest egg of $154,000 with no further contributions (though my wife and I do contribute monthly). Our son would be nearly 40 at that time, and even the lower amount stacks up favorably to what the average 40-year old currently has saved.