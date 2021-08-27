The Sneaky Expense That Could Wipe Out Your Social Security Raise

First, many seniors have few (if any) cash reserves in the bank, and so if they don't get to keep a large chunk of their COLA next year, they might struggle to build themselves the safety net they need. In the coming years, Social Security may need to cut benefits in the absence of adequate revenue, and so it's imperative that seniors start saving for that possibility now.

Second, the whole reason 2022's COLA is looking to be larger is that the cost of common goods and services has recently gone up -- a lot. And so seniors need a higher benefit to keep up with rising food costs and other expenses.

In fact, next year's COLA may really turn out to be a mixed bag. While getting a raise is always a nice thing, the reason behind that raise could render that boost highly ineffective, as could a large jump in the cost of coverage under Medicare.

