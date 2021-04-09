The Stock Market vs. Bitcoin, Fine Art, and Trading Cards

Investing with confidence

Many of us follow sports and even watch our favorite teams regularly. But do we win our fantasy leagues every year? Or really know if a rookie Magic Johnson card is more valuable than a rookie Larry Bird? Hard to say. We may appreciate fine art, but it doesn't pervade our daily lives like many companies do. And what edge do we have over professional collectors who attend galleries on a weekly basis?

Since we are familiar with many companies and can see their success unfolding right before us, it's easier to be confident that they will continue to be useful and valuable 10 years from now.

Peter Lynch, one of my favorite investors of all time, believed that folks without a finance or accounting background can make money in the stock market by simply investing in businesses they understand. You could have never owned stock in your life and still have an edge over Wall Street by investing in an industry you know and love.