The Tax Credit Fix Many Can’t Afford to Miss

“If you’re a single parent or a couple with kids living on, say, $25,000 a year, you might see 25% or more of your annual income in the form of your federal tax refund because of these credits,” says Timothy Flacke, executive director of Commonwealth, a nonprofit that promotes financial security.

There’s a fix on credits, but not enough people know about it

There isn’t an easy workaround for tax refunds shriveled by inadequate withholding. But Congress provided a potential fix for the tax credits issue in the $900 billion coronavirus relief legislation passed last month: Filers can choose to use their 2019 income to determine their credits rather than their 2020 income.

But that fix hasn’t been widely reported, says Leigh Phillips, chief executive officer of SaverLife, a nonprofit that encourages working families to save. Not everyone uses up-to-date tax software or well-informed tax preparers, and Phillips worries that many eligible people won’t learn about it before filing their returns. The IRS will begin accepting returns Feb. 12.

“People are going to start trying to file taxes as soon as they possibly can,” Phillips says. “If you think that you've got thousands coming in the mail or to your bank account, you're there day one with your paperwork ready to go.”