The Tax Deadline Is Coming: 4 Tips for a Smooth Return

When the IRS pushed back the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17, procrastinators everywhere had reason to celebrate. But now, here we are in May, and the tax deadline will be here before we know it. With that in mind, here are a few things you can do to ensure that the filing process goes smoothly.

1. Do your taxes electronically

If you're used to filing a paper return, you may be inclined to go that route once again. But this really isn't the year to do your taxes on paper. As of about a week ago, the IRS was holding 29 million paper tax returns that need to be manually processed. Since the agency is stretched thin, going through paper returns is taking longer than it usually does, which means taxpayers who are due a refund could experience serious delays in getting their money if they don't submit an electronic return.

Remember, too, that even in a normal year, it takes the IRS about twice as long to issue refunds for paper returns as it does to issue refunds for electronic ones. Plus, another benefit of submitting your taxes electronically is that you're less likely to make a mistake that could delay your refund even more.

2. Don't wait till the very last minute