The Tax Deadline's Been Extended, but You May Still Owe Money by April 15

If you're self-employed and don't have taxes withheld from your earnings on a regular basis, you're required to make estimated quarterly tax payments to the IRS. If you neglect those payments and attempt to settle your tax bill for the year when you file your return, you could end up on the hook for costly penalties.

Normally, quarterly tax payments are due as follows:

April 15

June 15

Sept. 15

January 15

This means the first quarterly payment due in 2021 is coming up in under a month. But despite the IRS extending the tax-filing deadline, that first payment is still, as of now, due on April 15. And that's something those on the hook for estimated payments need to be aware of.

Now last year, when the IRS pushed the tax-filing deadline back by three months, it also moved the deadline to submit April's quarterly payment to July 15. This year, that doesn't seem to be happening, so those who make estimated quarterly payments should still plan on submitting them by mid-April to avoid penalties.