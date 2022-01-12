The Top 10 Companies for Remote Jobs in 2022

“Going to work” now means something different than it did a few years ago. Instead of hopping in a car or taking the bus, a workday can now start with just moving to your couch and firing up your laptop.

Even with more than 60% of the country fully vaccinated, many companies aren’t planning to ever have workers come back to an in-person office full time. So it’s getting easier to find remote jobs.

The flexible and remote job search site FlexJobs has identified the “top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs” in 2022. To create the list, FlexJobs analyzed the job posting history of nearly 57,000 companies to identify companies that had posted the most remote jobs in 2021. The roundup includes the names of many companies you likely know, like Amazon, American Express, American Red Cross, AT&T, Coinbase, CVS Health, Mayo Clinic, Verizon and Wells Fargo.

The most promising career fields for remote jobs in 2022 include computer and information technology (IT), accounting and finance, marketing and medical and health, according the FlexJobs. And the most popular job titles for remote work include accountant, customer service representative, nurse and project manager.

Top companies for remote jobs

FlexJobs defines a “remote job” as one that allows employees to work from home all or part of the time. Here are top 10 companies with remote jobs to watch in 2022, and what type of roles they hire for, according to FlexJobs.

1. BroadPath

BroadPath provides remote outsourcing services to organizations in industries like healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality. Based Tucson, Arizona, the company has posted remote and hybrid jobs in a range of fields including call centers, insurance, operations, sales and medical and health.

2. Liveops

Liveops is a virtual call center that offers on-demand virtual agents for companies’ enterprise sales and customer service needs. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company offers fully remote, hybrid and freelance opportunities in areas including medical and health, customer service, sales and insurance.

3. SYKES

SYKES provides solutions for customer contact management. Based in Tampa, Florida, Sykes has previously offered flexible schedule, part-time, hybrid, and fully remote jobs in areas including customer service, call center, marketing and sales.

4. Working Solutions

Working Solutions provides on-demand sales and customer service agents. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company has posted freelance, part-time, hybrid and fully remote jobs in fields like customer service, call center and consulting.

5. SAP

SAP is an enterprises services and software provider. Based in Germany but with a U.S. headquarters in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, SAP has hired flexible, hybrid and fully remote jobs — in addition to freelance, temporary and part-time gigs — in fields like computer and IT, software development, human resources (HR) and recruiting.

6. Varsity Tutors

Varsity Tutors connects students with personalized tutors in more than 3,000 subjects, according to its site. The parent company, Nerdy, is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and Varsity Tutors has hired hybrid and fully remote flexible schedule, part-time and freelance roles in education and training, customer service and more.

7. TTEC

TTEC provides customer experience software. Based in Englewood, Colorado, the company has hired for part-and full-time, hybrid and fully remote jobs, some of which have featured flexible schedules, in fields like customer service, computer and IT, consulting and marketing.

8. Kelly

Kelly is a staffing company that connects companies with job seekers that fit their needs. Based in Troy, Michigan, the company offers a wide range of flexible work arrangements, including in the HR and recruiting fields.

9. Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma is a retailer that sells home products. Based in San Francisco, California, the company has offered freelance, temporary, part-time, hybrid and fully remote jobs in areas like art and creative, marketing, customer service, retail and manufacturing.

10. TranscribeMe

TranscribeMe offers transcription, translation, data annotation, artificial intelligence datasets and speech recognition services. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, TranscribeMe offers fully remote jobs with full-time, part-time, alternative and flexible schedules in data entry, transcription, translation, editing and bilingual fields.

