The True Key to Your Financial Future

Even if you have a high tolerance for risk, your risk-taking ability may be low. Things like not having an adequate emergency fund may result in you selling out of your investment portfolio if an unexpected expense pops up, even if your holdings are trading at a loss.

Choosing an asset allocation model that is right for you is important. But it shouldn't be decided solely based on how much your accounts could grow each year, or how much you can contribute. It also determines how much you could lose or gain in a particular year, and how well you can stay invested through negative stock market years. And your time in the market could ultimately play a huge part in your success over the long term.

