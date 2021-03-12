The Two Missing (Financial) Ingredients to Heal Our Nation's Unrest

Brian Stoffel: It makes sense that entertaining is something where you would have a level playing field and the rules would be known. We all know what entertains us. I'm sorry, I didn't mean to cut you off.

John Hope Bryant: No, it's fascinating. You helped me this morning go down deeper into the rabbit hole. I would've gotten here maybe but this is the first, and I've said it here on Motley Fool. It just shows you how much common sense is bulky. I mean, I just love math because it does not have an opinion. We can argue about it, but you're arguing, it's almost like you're hitting your face on my fist, how are you advancing, really?

I would really love for people to have a light bulb go on in their head and go, "Oh my god, this is something I never thought of before, and it's right, not he's right, it's right. We got to do something about this because it's just holding America back by having 80 million, 100 million Americans, who are out of the economic system, who are off the playing field." You're holding the whole country back and we're creating crime, and we're creating dissension. The folks who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, that was repugnant and needs to be prosecuted to the highest standards of the law. It broke my heart.